Celebrities Born on this Day: Taylor Swift, 31; Jamie Foxx, 53; Wendie Malick, 70; Christopher Plummer, 91.

Happy Birthday: Stay focused on what's important to you, and do your best to dodge criticism from anyone trying to control you or put demands on you. Aim to liberate yourself from confining situations, and you will ease stress and feel good about your life and the possibilities that lie ahead. Honesty, integrity and living life your way will lead to better days.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep moving forward. Refuse to let anyone take over or make decisions for you. Stand up and be heard, and you will gain confidence. Home improvements will free you from a situation that is holding you back. Speak your mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend more time cleaning up unfinished business or making physical changes that will add to your comfort at home or build self-confidence. Clear up any confusion you have regarding your relationship with someone. New beginnings look inviting.