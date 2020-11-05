Celebrities Born on this Day: Kevin Jonas, 33; Tatum O'Neal, 57; Bryan Adams, 61; Art Garfunkel, 79.
Happy Birthday: Leave nothing to chance or up to someone else.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Hide your feelings from anyone who will take advantage of your vulnerabilities. Listen and assess situations carefully. Make decisions based on what will help you get ahead.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make adjustments at home to improve your lifestyle. Having a proper workspace will make a difference in your productivity and give you the boost you need to take on more challenges.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What you do may not please everyone, but it's essential to do what's best for you. The less talk and interaction with those who can disrupt your plans, the better.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put all your effort into endurance. What you do to make personal improvements will pay off when faced with a challenge. Shared expenses or joint ventures aren't in your best interest.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll gain the most if you help a cause or demonstrate for peace, law, order and a better life. Be part of the solution and you will encourage those you affiliate with to join you.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let your emotions disrupt your day or relationship with someone you live or work alongside. A change may not be something you want or expect, but you'll benefit from what transpires.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Share pertinent information. Be a good listener, friend and contributor. Patience will pay off when dealing with your responsibilities. How you handle matters will influence the way others treat you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be direct, honest and sincere to avoid repercussions. When in doubt, ask questions. Don't be too proud to admit your mistakes or give someone else the right to step in and take over.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You may disagree with what others do or say, but that doesn't mean you should let it be your mission to convert everyone to share your beliefs and opinions. Give others the freedom to do the same.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't get bogged down by unfinished business. Take care of matters quickly, and move forward with your plans. Don't expect things to run smoothly; prepare to fight for what you want.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Expand your mind. Mental stimulation will defuse stress and give you the courage to make a difference, but don't take a health risk. Keep social distance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Bide your time when it comes to getting involved in an unstable situation. Keep your distance from bullies and anyone trying to take advantage of your kindness and generosity.
