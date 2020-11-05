Aries (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let your emotions disrupt your day or relationship with someone you live or work alongside. A change may not be something you want or expect, but you'll benefit from what transpires.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Share pertinent information. Be a good listener, friend and contributor. Patience will pay off when dealing with your responsibilities. How you handle matters will influence the way others treat you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be direct, honest and sincere to avoid repercussions. When in doubt, ask questions. Don't be too proud to admit your mistakes or give someone else the right to step in and take over.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You may disagree with what others do or say, but that doesn't mean you should let it be your mission to convert everyone to share your beliefs and opinions. Give others the freedom to do the same.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't get bogged down by unfinished business. Take care of matters quickly, and move forward with your plans. Don't expect things to run smoothly; prepare to fight for what you want.