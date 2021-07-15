 Skip to main content
Horoscope
Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Tristan Wilds, 32; Lana Parrilla, 44; Jason Bonham, 55; Forest Whitaker, 60.

Happy Birthday: Aim to make your surroundings a place of comfort. 

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Build a unique space that encourages you to let your imagination and your creative dreams turn into a reality. Having an outlet that reduces stress will also lead to opportunities in the outside world. 

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The information offered will have double meanings that can be misleading. When in doubt, ask questions before you agree to something that may not be to your advantage. 

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stand your ground, make your ideas and intentions clear, and elaborate on how you plan to proceed. Taking control will help you convince others to pay attention and get involved. 

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Bide your time and wait for the right moment, and you will avoid making an emotional mistake. Use discipline to maintain your integrity. Put your energy into something that will encourage better health. 

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think twice before you get involved in someone's plans or business. You are better off focusing on using your skills to improve your position or achieve something that will enrich your life. 

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be observant, and don't rely on others to help. Educational pursuits that encourage strength and endurance will help you set a path that you find productive and satisfying. 

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll gravitate toward like-minded people who are striving to reach similar goals. Share your concerns, but don't be too generous with your ideas and intentions. 

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on relationships and getting together with people who have your best interest at heart. Joining forces with someone you love to reach a common goal will bring you closer together. 

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A project will spark your imagination and change the way you live. A change is overdue, and embracing something new and exciting will encourage you to explore fresh avenues. 

Aries (March 21-April 19): Thoroughly study a situation you face and bring about positive change to the way or how you allocate your time. Take responsibility, and make decisions that lead to your happiness. 

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Consider the changes you want and need to achieve peace of mind and personal happiness. Get the ball rolling. It's OK to be and to think differently. 

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Keep things in perspective and refuse to let emotional matters escalate. Look for workable solutions based on truth, trust and integrity, and you'll find a way to satisfy everyone's needs. 

