Celebrities Born on this Day: Chloe Grace Moretz, 24; Karen Fukuhara, 29; Emma Roberts, 30; Elizabeth Banks, 47.
Happy Birthday: You'll be able to take on whatever comes your way.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Follow your instincts, make decisions based on facts and pursue your goals with gusto. Personal accomplishments will encourage those you love to follow suit. Romance is on the rise.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Focus on getting things done, not trying to convince others to help you. What you accomplish on your own will be gratifying and encourage you to achieve something else on your to-do list.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Express your ideas and make adjustments. Progress is the intent, and using your mind, body and emotional drive to get you to your destination will seal the deal.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Think twice before you upset someone you love. Choose your words carefully, and you'll avoid ending up in a precarious position that might affect your reputation, status or situation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Check online job postings, set up an interview, or discuss your ideas and plans with someone who can help you make your dreams come true.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Try something new and exciting or revisit a hobby you used to enjoy. Taking a unique approach to how you live and how you respond to others will encourage better relationships.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Be prepared to offset anyone who tries to make you look bad. Take care of your responsibilities and maintain a positive attitude; you will outshine anyone who challenges you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put your energy into educational pursuits, research and discovery. Ask questions, verify information and consider how best to turn something you love to do into a profitable pastime.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put your plan in motion. You've got what it takes to push your way to the top if you are mindful of others, optimistic in your pursuits and fastidious in the way you present your objective.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Hold off on making a change that you aren't fully prepared to put in play. Rethink your strategy, and you'll come up with a unique idea that will help offset a falling out with someone you value.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You will reach your objective if you don't let anyone interfere with your plans. Positive changes to the way you handle money, approach work and take care of yourself will pay off.