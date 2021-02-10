Cancer (June 21-July 22): Try something new and exciting or revisit a hobby you used to enjoy. Taking a unique approach to how you live and how you respond to others will encourage better relationships.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Be prepared to offset anyone who tries to make you look bad. Take care of your responsibilities and maintain a positive attitude; you will outshine anyone who challenges you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put your energy into educational pursuits, research and discovery. Ask questions, verify information and consider how best to turn something you love to do into a profitable pastime.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put your plan in motion. You've got what it takes to push your way to the top if you are mindful of others, optimistic in your pursuits and fastidious in the way you present your objective.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Hold off on making a change that you aren't fully prepared to put in play. Rethink your strategy, and you'll come up with a unique idea that will help offset a falling out with someone you value.