Celebrities Born on this Day: Blake Lively, 33; Tim Burton, 62; Elvis Costello, 66; Sean Connery, 90.
Happy Birthday: Positive change is heading in your direction.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may not like every response you receive, but it will help you put things in perspective and head in a direction that makes life easier. Trust and believe in your ability to excel.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you shirk your responsibilities, someone will overreact and make life miserable. Take care of business, and the freedom to do something you prefer will result.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let your emotions dictate what you do next. Once you share your thoughts, you will have a better idea of where you stand and what's possible. Change is good, and you should welcome any opportunity that comes your way.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep moving, and do your best to avoid emotional situations that put you in a vulnerable position. Expect someone to leave you with added responsibilities. Deal with matters swiftly to avoid repercussions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what makes you happy. How you handle personal and professional affairs will encourage you to make healthier and more productive moves.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Remembering the past will help you avoid making the same mistake twice. Size up whatever situation you find yourself facing, and make adjustments to counter any negativity that comes your way.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): If you overreact or let uncertainty get to you, it will be challenging to handle the emotional fallout. Focus on what you know, what you want and how best to reach your objective.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Meditate, retrace your steps or talk to a trusted friend about something that has been weighing on your mind. Assess your situation, and break away from whatever is holding you back.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Pay close attention to your relationships. Someone will disappoint you if you put too much faith in him or her. Take control, and dictate what you want to happen.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Taking a risk or making an unexpected change will not go over well with the people close to you. Walk away from people who prompt you to do things you shouldn't.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Use your persuasive powers to get others to think your way. A last-minute arrangement to do something with someone you enjoy working with will help you get ahead.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Plan to improve your surroundings or take care of unfinished chores. Set a strict budget, and do the work yourself to avoid falling behind financially. If possible, work extra hours to subsidize unexpected costs.
