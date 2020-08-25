Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Remembering the past will help you avoid making the same mistake twice. Size up whatever situation you find yourself facing, and make adjustments to counter any negativity that comes your way.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): If you overreact or let uncertainty get to you, it will be challenging to handle the emotional fallout. Focus on what you know, what you want and how best to reach your objective.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Meditate, retrace your steps or talk to a trusted friend about something that has been weighing on your mind. Assess your situation, and break away from whatever is holding you back.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Pay close attention to your relationships. Someone will disappoint you if you put too much faith in him or her. Take control, and dictate what you want to happen.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Taking a risk or making an unexpected change will not go over well with the people close to you. Walk away from people who prompt you to do things you shouldn't.