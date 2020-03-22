Cancer (June 21-July 22): Trust what you know and what you are capable of doing. Reach out to those you enjoy being around. Make exciting plans that will bring you closer to someone you love. A good relationship will increase your desire to do well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Temptation will get the better of you if you are too generous, easygoing or indulgent. Choose wisely if you want to keep your life running smoothly and your finances healthy. Do what's right and best for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will help you see situations differently. Take a day trip, do something inspirational or spend time with someone who brings out the best in you. A positive change is within reach, but you have to be willing to make a move.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Evaluate what's happening, and size up what and who is being fair. Take care of your responsibilities, but don't take on chores that don't belong to you unless you are getting something in return. Your sanity and peace of mind should come first.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Experience something unique. Explore what you want to do as you move on to the next chapter in your life. Love is on the rise, and with it will come peace of mind. It's time for a new adventure.