Celebrities Born on this Day: Simon Baker, 51; Terry Crews, 52; Lisa Kudrow, 57; Laurence Fishburne, 59.
Happy Birthday: Separate yourself from the crowd.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): A routine will encourage you to stay on track. Proper diet and exercise will help you look and feel your best. Listen to your inner voice, not what an outsider tells you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Mixed emotions will lead to difficulty dealing with others. Stay focused on how best to approach what you'd like to happen with those who may stand in your way.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Choose to engage in activities or jobs that require you to use physical rather than intellectual skills. Talks will lead to a misunderstanding that results in a setback.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Present and promote what you have to offer, and you'll receive positive input and the help and support you require to excel.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider what makes you happy and the adjustments you can make at home to encourage a brighter future. Fitness, health and looking your best will lead to compliments that boost your ego.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You don't want to present what you are working on prematurely. Time is on your side. A positive change at home will encourage a healthier, more productive lifestyle.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pay more attention to what's going on around you. The changes someone makes aren't likely to favor you. Listen carefully, but don't agree to anything without further investigation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your emotions under control. If you act in haste, you will have regrets. Take your time, consider your options and formulate a plan that will be good for you as well as for others.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Choose your words carefully, and be sensitive to others' thoughts and feelings. Getting along and being willing to compromise will alleviate problems with friends, relatives and peers.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Consider your options with anyone who will be affected by the decision you make. Knowing the repercussions involved will help you ease stress and tension for yourself and those close to you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Look at what's working best, and proceed with enthusiasm. Make decisions based on facts, not because of emotional ramifications. Do what's right, deal with opposition and stay focused on your objective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You may feel like doing things differently, but sticking to methods that have worked well in the past will save you from stress. If you want to do something unique, start a creative project that won't cost you financially, emotionally or physically.
