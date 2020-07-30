Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pay more attention to what's going on around you. The changes someone makes aren't likely to favor you. Listen carefully, but don't agree to anything without further investigation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your emotions under control. If you act in haste, you will have regrets. Take your time, consider your options and formulate a plan that will be good for you as well as for others.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Choose your words carefully, and be sensitive to others' thoughts and feelings. Getting along and being willing to compromise will alleviate problems with friends, relatives and peers.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Consider your options with anyone who will be affected by the decision you make. Knowing the repercussions involved will help you ease stress and tension for yourself and those close to you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Look at what's working best, and proceed with enthusiasm. Make decisions based on facts, not because of emotional ramifications. Do what's right, deal with opposition and stay focused on your objective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You may feel like doing things differently, but sticking to methods that have worked well in the past will save you from stress. If you want to do something unique, start a creative project that won't cost you financially, emotionally or physically.

