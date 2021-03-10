Celebrities Born on this Day: Olivia Wilde, 37; Carrie Underwood, 38; Jon Hamm, 50; Sharon Stone, 63.
Happy Birthday: You'll face last-minute changes and indecisiveness this year.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Reach out to someone you want to collaborate with. An idea you have will spark an interest in something that encourages a positive change in how you live and how you handle your finances.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Set up interviews, send out your resume or take action to ensure that you make a difference. How you handle uncertainty and your relationships with others can alter the outcome.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll face opposition if you question what others do or you suggest something that isn't popular. Figure out the best way to get others to support what you are trying to accomplish.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Participate, but first, be sure to back a group that shares your beliefs. Your time is precious, and getting your facts straight will make a difference to what you are willing to contribute.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put your unique spin on whatever you do, and you will succeed. Be willing to invest the time and effort into your ideas instead of helping someone else get ahead.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Evaluate your relationships with others before making promises you may not want to keep. If a change someone makes is questionable, don't be afraid to walk away.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make the necessary adjustments to soothe your soul and to send you in a preferred direction. Partnerships based on shared interests and beliefs will encourage you to be your best.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Live life your way. Learn from the experience you gain watching others. Take the initiative to educate yourself about the things you want to pursue before investing money or precious time.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for unique ways to set up your workspace or add comfort to your home. Incentives that will stimulate your imagination and creativity will help you bring about positive change.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Restrain yourself from flipping between truth and emotional desires. Use intelligence instead of emotion, and you'll avoid being misled by someone's persuasive charm and persistence.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't be afraid to make a change if something isn't working correctly. Putting up with a dysfunctional situation will stand between you and the success you want to achieve.