Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust in what you know, not in what others tell you. Stick to a lifestyle you can afford and a healthy regimen that will protect you from overindulgent behavior.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Handle situations involving a friend, relative or lover cautiously. Emotions will flare up quickly, leaving you or someone you care about in an awkward position.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll have an innovative idea that can help you raise your income. Put your talent to good use, and you'll find an outlet for something you enjoy doing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Spend time reflecting and bringing about change that will improve your life. A new direction will entice you, but consider what you will have to sacrifice before you make a move.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Exercising, updating your appearance and spending time with the person who brings out the best in you will pay off. Determination and hard work will help you get ahead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take your time, and think about the consequences before you do or say something. If you don't like what's going on, be quick to back out of any situation that makes you feel uneasy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Misunderstandings can turn your world upside down. Stick to the truth; don't take on something beyond your capability. A minimalist approach will help you budget your finances.

