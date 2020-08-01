Celebrities Born on this Day: Madison Bumgarner, 31; Jason Momoa, 41; Adam Duritz, 56; Coolio, 57.
Happy Birthday: Keep track of statistics this year.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Use your energy to make personal improvements and focus on doing what's right and best for everyone. Don't let a tempting offer someone makes entice you to take part in a risky venture.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will lift your spirits and give you hope for a brighter future. Reach out through social media and connect with an old friend or someone who shares your sentiments.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Giving yourself a new look or tending to your physical, spiritual or intellectual needs will be uplifting. Don't buy into the changes someone is making or enticing you to make.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change to your routine will lead to valuable information. Expand your mind, and address emotional issues that have left you tangled in the past. Happiness is pursuing the march to personal freedom.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look for an innovative way to earn extra income. Call on your resources, and update your skills. Clear a space at home, and follow through with your pursuit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let anyone upset you or disrupt your plans. Alter what isn't working for you, and fine-tune what you enjoy doing most. A partnership based on shared interests will prompt you to forge ahead.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit tight, take care of unfinished business and don't feel you have to participate in something that doesn't interest you. Letting go of the past, making personal improvements and focusing on fitness are favored.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): When in doubt or when uncertainty prevails, let your intuition guide you. Concentrate on giving back, paying it forward and doing something that you find gratifying; an opportunity will follow.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Do what you say, and leave no room for error. Don't create problems; do your best to solve what's not functioning correctly. Listen to complaints, offer solutions and do your best to get along.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change of heart will lead to a better relationship with someone who has plenty to offer. Make alterations that are conducive to a project you want to pursue.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Lend a helping hand, but don't let anyone take advantage of your kindness and generosity. Keep your finances separate and your temper under control to avoid a stressful situation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Concentrate on creative endeavors, spiritual growth and what you can do to bring about positive changes in your life and the lives of those you love.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!