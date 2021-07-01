Celebrities Born on this Day: Liv Tyler, 44; Missy Elliott, 50; Pamela Anderson, 54; Dan Aykroyd, 69.
Happy Birthday: Be open to suggestions, but don't let anyone take over.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Back away from unpredictable people. A steady pace forward will help you gain respect. Share only what's necessary. Listen, and you'll gain insight into what others intend to do.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The changes others make will cause uncertainty, so have a backup plan in place. Personal improvements will give you the confidence to put the past behind you and do your own thing.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be prepared to make decisions when necessary and to trust in yourself, not someone else. In the end, it's you who needs to feel good about the decisions you make.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Abide by the rules and regulations to avoid taking a health risk. A meaningful relationship will improve if you discuss your intentions and plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A conflict of interest will leave you in a precarious position. Look for alternative ways to utilize your skills to reach your goal. Joint ventures will lead to financial complications.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Follow through with your plans and don't look back. Take control of your life; distance yourself from anyone trying to take over or push you in a direction that's not best for you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotions will surface when dealing with a friend, relative or colleague. Assess situations before you share your thoughts. Do your own thing if you suspect someone will interfere with your progress.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on what you are trying to accomplish at home that will improve your productivity. Don't let the changes others make stop you from doing what makes you happy.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Lend a helping hand, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. Having reasonable expectations will help you see the ins and outs of a situation you face with a friend, relative or lover.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Self-improvement, living life your way and taking responsibility for your happiness are encouraged. Be honest with yourself and others, and you will gain respect and insight into what you want to do next.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Slow down and refuse to let anyone bait you into something that compromises your time or reputation. Keep your feelings to yourself until you have time to figure out the best way to proceed.