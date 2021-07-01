Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Follow through with your plans and don't look back. Take control of your life; distance yourself from anyone trying to take over or push you in a direction that's not best for you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotions will surface when dealing with a friend, relative or colleague. Assess situations before you share your thoughts. Do your own thing if you suspect someone will interfere with your progress.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on what you are trying to accomplish at home that will improve your productivity. Don't let the changes others make stop you from doing what makes you happy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Lend a helping hand, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. Having reasonable expectations will help you see the ins and outs of a situation you face with a friend, relative or lover.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Self-improvement, living life your way and taking responsibility for your happiness are encouraged. Be honest with yourself and others, and you will gain respect and insight into what you want to do next.