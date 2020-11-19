Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't make promises or let someone rope you into something you don't want to do. Pace yourself, take care of your responsibilities and plan to spend time with someone you love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): If you don't like something, make a change. An adjustment you initiate will give you the freedom to do something that brings you joy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Consider what is possible, and set attainable goals. Don't let someone lead you astray with a ludicrous plan that is emotionally, financially or physically risky. Stick to what you know and do best.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): A change someone makes will end up benefiting you. Look over contracts or documents that are about to expire. A unique idea that someone presents will lead to a monetary gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): An adventure will entice you. Be careful not to overstep your limits or put yourself in harm's way. Planning and preparation will be vital if you want to avoid a mishap.