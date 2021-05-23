Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Review what's been happening that can affect your reputation or status, and put more effort and discipline into securing your position. Don't let what others do influence you or cause you to take on something that offers nothing in return. Resist temptation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Expand your mind, liberate your soul and make personal changes that will give you the edge you need to advance. It's time to engage in something that excites you and uses all your skills, knowledge and experience to forge ahead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't stop until you are happy with your results. Look for a unique way to present what you have to offer, and you'll get the response you need to move forward. High energy coupled with desire will lead to positive change.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Move away from temptation and toward engaging in something worthwhile. Offer your time and services to make a difference; it will help you gain perspective regarding what you want to do with the rest of your life. Romance is on the rise.