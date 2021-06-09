Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for a cost-efficient, easy-to-handle opportunity, then proceed. Don't get involved with ventures that you cannot control. Someone will mislead you if you are too eager or gullible.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Gravitate toward individuals who offer stability and security, not those who are whimsical or overindulgent. Choose a healthy, moderate lifestyle that puts your mind at ease.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't give in to someone unable to deliver. Conversations that address pending matters will help you clarify your position and resolve issues that make you feel uneasy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Size up situations before you respond. Keep your input moderate and practical. Refuse to let emotions escalate into something you cannot control.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Indulgence will drag you down. Take time to review what you have, what you want and what it will take to reach your goal. Actions will speak louder than words.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Turn up the volume and do your happy dance. If you let the little things get you down, you'll have trouble accomplishing what you set out to do.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Use your imagination and skills to overcome any doubts that surface. A personal change will boost your confidence and give you the push you need to follow through with your plans.

