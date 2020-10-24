Celebrities Born on this Day: Shenae Grimes, 31; Eliza Taylor, 31; BD Wong, 60; Kevin Kline, 73.
Happy Birthday: Look at the pros and cons of every situation you face this year.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't start something you cannot finish. Emotional issues will surface if you disagree with someone close to you. Bringing up the past will fuel the fire. Act in kindness, not malice.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Observe a lot, but reveal little. The less others know about you, the better. Spend time fixing up your surroundings. Don't worry about what others do or think.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may disagree with the people you live with or around, but it's best to listen so you understand how to reach a workable compromise. Finding a solution will put you in control.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Organize your finances and set a budget, and you'll feel better about your future. When prompted to participate in something that doesn't interest you, opt to do your own thing.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for a unique way to let someone know how much you care. A kind, simple gesture will encourage you to share more interests and get involved in pastimes geared toward bringing you closer.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Do something to help your community that motivates you to make a difference. Draw on an experience that will help you utilize your knowledge and skills to improve your relationships and surroundings.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Bring about change that will push you in a new direction. Let go of whatever isn't working for you anymore, and move on to new beginnings. A sensitive issue is best left alone for the time being.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't rely on the information someone offers. Verify every word before you get involved in something risky. Protect your reputation, and live up to your principles and your expectations.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): A change will be useful for you. Consider doing something different with someone you love. Making adjustments to your surroundings or the way you live will turn out better than anticipated.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Physical activities that require thought and strength will motivate you to take on something you've been reluctant to do. It's time to walk away from what you cannot change.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll thrive on change. Use your intelligence, and be ready to jump at any opportunity that comes your way. Don't let anyone stand in your way or disrupt your plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you overstep your budget or make promises you cannot keep, you'll have to backtrack. Be willing to put in the time and work required to finish what you start.
