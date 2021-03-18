Celebrities Born on this Day: Lily Collins, 32; Adam Levine, 42; Queen Latifah, 51; Vanessa Williams, 58.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay out of other people's business, and keep others from interfering in yours. Distance yourself from unpredictable situations and focus on the positive changes you can make.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take the initiative, and pick up the pace. Reach out to people who have something to offer that will help you reach your goal. Discipline and hard work will lead to an opportunity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make up your mind, and keep moving forward. Showing stability, confidence and goodwill will be necessary if you plan to get ahead. Making a premature move will end up slowing you down.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Gather knowledge and dismiss those who are pushy and uncompromising. Show your talents and ability, and an opportunity will come your way. Don't pass along information you have yet to verify.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Approach projects using your imagination and looking for new ways to utilize old ideas and concepts to fit trends. Invest time and money in self-improvement, education and personal growth.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Be sure it's accurate before you repeat what someone has said. An opportunity can turn sour quickly if you believe everything you hear or offer something you cannot deliver.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Address contractual, financial and legal matters calmly. If you try to use force, you'll meet opposition. Intelligence, knowledge and facts presented with diplomacy will encourage others to bend to your wishes.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put everything in its place, prepare to bring about changes that will improve your money matters, and engage in activities that will encourage better health and fitness.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An open mind will encourage talks that will help you micromanage your emotions. Looking at both sides of an issue will help you develop solutions that give you something in return.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't lose sight of what's authentic and meaningful to you. Observe more and speak less until you are sure of how you feel and what you want to do.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Watch things unfold, and you'll come up with a plan that will encourage you to update your surroundings to fit your lifestyle. A conversation with a friend will trigger your desire to start something new.