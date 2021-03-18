Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Be sure it's accurate before you repeat what someone has said. An opportunity can turn sour quickly if you believe everything you hear or offer something you cannot deliver.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Address contractual, financial and legal matters calmly. If you try to use force, you'll meet opposition. Intelligence, knowledge and facts presented with diplomacy will encourage others to bend to your wishes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put everything in its place, prepare to bring about changes that will improve your money matters, and engage in activities that will encourage better health and fitness.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An open mind will encourage talks that will help you micromanage your emotions. Looking at both sides of an issue will help you develop solutions that give you something in return.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't lose sight of what's authentic and meaningful to you. Observe more and speak less until you are sure of how you feel and what you want to do.