Celebrities Born on this Day: Elizabeth Smart, 33; Gemma Ward, 33; Colin Kaepernick, 33; Dolph Lundgren, 63.
Happy Birthday: Look at the possibilities and what's positive in your life, and use your strengths to get ahead.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Control will be necessary. Walk away from situations that appear risky or people who are trying to take advantage of you. Gather the facts, and question inaccuracy and cover-ups.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make domestic changes, and improve the relationships with the people you live with or work alongside. Keep an open dialogue, and it will offset accusations of evasive behavior.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you say something in haste, you will have regrets. You are better off biding your time and listening to what others have to offer. You may want change, but sound judgment and proper motives are essential.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make positive changes at home that will bring you closer to your loved ones. Put muscle behind your plans. Do the work yourself, and the rewards will be greater than anticipated.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): If you are too quick to react, you will upset someone you love. Make a change that can help you get back on track or encourage a better way to earn a living.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a closer look at places you want to visit or courses you wish to take. Expanding your options will broaden your chance to follow a path that suits your personality.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll be offered invalid information from someone you thought to be trustworthy. Verify what you hear before you pass along information that will make you look bad.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Your charm and flirtatious ways will work wonders for you as long as you don't break promises along the way. Mean what you say, and avoid giving someone the wrong impression.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Concentrate on what you can do and honing skills that will benefit you. Taking a unique approach to your responsibilities will set you apart from any competition you face.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Align yourself with the people you know and trust to have your back. How you deal with information will make a difference to the outcome. Be direct, and refuse to move without verification.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): How you relate to others will make a difference moving forward. Offer suggestions, but don't force your opinion on others. It's crucial to maintain integrity going forward.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Learn all you can, and look for ways to improve your health and relationships with others. Distance yourself from individuals who are demanding, excessive or disruptive.
