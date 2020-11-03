Celebrities Born on this Day: Elizabeth Smart, 33; Gemma Ward, 33; Colin Kaepernick, 33; Dolph Lundgren, 63.

Happy Birthday: Look at the possibilities and what's positive in your life, and use your strengths to get ahead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Control will be necessary. Walk away from situations that appear risky or people who are trying to take advantage of you. Gather the facts, and question inaccuracy and cover-ups.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make domestic changes, and improve the relationships with the people you live with or work alongside. Keep an open dialogue, and it will offset accusations of evasive behavior.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you say something in haste, you will have regrets. You are better off biding your time and listening to what others have to offer. You may want change, but sound judgment and proper motives are essential.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make positive changes at home that will bring you closer to your loved ones. Put muscle behind your plans. Do the work yourself, and the rewards will be greater than anticipated.