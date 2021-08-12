Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take care of emotional matters before you get on with your day. It's essential to have a good understanding of how your decisions will affect the ones you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Size up your situation, then proceed with your plans. Look for alternative ways to get around any challenge you face. Listen to suggestions and incorporate them into your projects.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a moment to adjust whatever isn't working for you. How you handle money matters, people close to you, rules and regulations will set the mood for how things will unfold.

Aries (March 21-April 19): The opportunities that develop will help you make a change that will allow you to use your skills more efficiently and to accomplish goals that support your beliefs.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll have an impact on others if you offer suggestions that address issues that concern you. How you deal with rigidity will determine who offers to help you make a difference. Love and romance are prominent.