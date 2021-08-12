Celebrities Born on this Day: Imani Hakim, 28; Cara Delevingne, 29; Pete Sampras, 50; Peter Krause, 56.
Happy Birthday: Determination will help turn your dream into a reality.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): An offer will have pros and cons. Pay attention to the small but essential details that can alter the outcome. Don't take an unnecessary risk. Protect against unrealistic promises and pushy people.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put your heart and soul into the people and pastimes that bring you the most joy. Spend time nurturing and exploring life, love and happiness.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't make the same mistake twice. Do what's necessary to encourage better results. Indecisiveness will be your downfall. Evaluate your situation, gather information and make your move.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't procrastinate when a decision can change your life. Embrace change, and enjoy the chance to experience something new and exciting. Use your imagination and follow the path to new beginnings.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider the cost, challenges, and opposition and how best to handle matters. Put a strategy in place, and you'll find it much easier to follow your heart and your dream.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take care of emotional matters before you get on with your day. It's essential to have a good understanding of how your decisions will affect the ones you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Size up your situation, then proceed with your plans. Look for alternative ways to get around any challenge you face. Listen to suggestions and incorporate them into your projects.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a moment to adjust whatever isn't working for you. How you handle money matters, people close to you, rules and regulations will set the mood for how things will unfold.
Aries (March 21-April 19): The opportunities that develop will help you make a change that will allow you to use your skills more efficiently and to accomplish goals that support your beliefs.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll have an impact on others if you offer suggestions that address issues that concern you. How you deal with rigidity will determine who offers to help you make a difference. Love and romance are prominent.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Bypass anyone who brings you down or holds you back. Focus on the here and now and what you can do to advance. Learn through experience, and leap in a direction that offers security and peace of mind.