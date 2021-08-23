Celebrities Born on this Day: Jeremy Lin, 33; Scott Caan, 45; Shelley Long, 72; Barbara Eden, 90.
Happy Birthday: Follow your heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put your energy where it counts and embrace change. Learn from your mistakes, and refuse to miss out on something that sparks your imagination and inspires you to try something new.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on personal gain, physical strength and endurance, and spending time with someone who brings out the best in you. Don't limit what you can do.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Step out on a limb and be original. Not everyone will concede to your way of thinking, but those who do will help you reach your target. Follow your intuition.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Slow down, look over every detail and verify any information you receive. Time is on your side, and taking precautions will save you from stress and unnecessary expenses.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put a financial plan together that encourages personal gain. An opportunity to expand one of your interests will lead to a new opportunity. Take the road less traveled, and you'll offset a competitive challenge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A disciplined approach to finances, health and contractual matters will help you achieve your goal. Don't give anyone the right to speak on your behalf or make decisions for you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll make headway if you discuss personal matters with someone close to you. A partnership looks promising and can help you make positive changes to the way you earn and handle your cash.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Discuss possibilities before you proceed, and you will lessen your chance of failure. Someone will withhold information if you do not make a point to ask the right questions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Draw information from people you trust to give you the lowdown. Ask questions, and get involved in something that concerns you. Branch out socially, and you'll see what how you can make a difference.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Consider the consequence before you get involved in something that can affect your position or ruin your reputation. A steady pace toward your goal will help you avoid getting drawn into someone's dilemma.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Make a change that helps you look at your life from a different perspective. Discuss emotional issues and make logical suggestions. Keep the peace by not overreacting to what a lover suggests.