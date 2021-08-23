Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A disciplined approach to finances, health and contractual matters will help you achieve your goal. Don't give anyone the right to speak on your behalf or make decisions for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll make headway if you discuss personal matters with someone close to you. A partnership looks promising and can help you make positive changes to the way you earn and handle your cash.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Discuss possibilities before you proceed, and you will lessen your chance of failure. Someone will withhold information if you do not make a point to ask the right questions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Draw information from people you trust to give you the lowdown. Ask questions, and get involved in something that concerns you. Branch out socially, and you'll see what how you can make a difference.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Consider the consequence before you get involved in something that can affect your position or ruin your reputation. A steady pace toward your goal will help you avoid getting drawn into someone's dilemma.