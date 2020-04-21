× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Tony Romo, 40; Rob Riggle, 50; Andie MacDowell, 62; Iggy Pop, 73.

Happy Birthday: A simpler lifestyle will put an end to chaos, limitations and discord.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't take on more than you can handle or give in to pressure someone puts on you. Carefully go over every detail to avoid making an impulsive decision that leads to regret.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't settle for anything less than your best. Refuse to let what others do or say cause grief or take away from what you are trying to accomplish.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take a unique approach to work or the way you present yourself to others. Differentiating yourself from the crowd will encourage others to take a second look, offer noteworthy comments and help you hone what you have to offer.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't feel you have to follow the crowd or get involved in something that doesn't suit your needs. Concentrate on what makes you happy, and follow your heart when it comes to romance.