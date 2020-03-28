Celebrities Born on this Day: Lady Gaga, 34; Julia Stiles, 39; Vince Vaughn, 50; Reba McEntire, 65.
Happy Birthday: Pouring your heart and soul into whatever you pursue will bring the results you want.
Aries (March 21-April 19): An original idea will spark enthusiasm in others and help you gain the support you need. Don't let uncertainty set in because someone is critical or negative. Follow your instincts. 3 stars
Taurus (April 20-May 20): If you take the initiative and make things happen, you can fulfill your dreams. Share your feelings, what you want and what you plan to do next. Romance is favored.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't mislead someone. Be precise and honest to avoid getting into a predicament that can limit your freedom. Make modifications to the way you live that will make you happy.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be willing to try something new and to enjoy what life has to offer. A little fun will attract positive attention. Love and romance are in the stars and will improve your personal experience.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Participate in community events, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. Know your worth, and don't hesitate to charge for your services. Don't let an emotional situation drag you down.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Host an event or plan a mini-vacation or family outing that will bring you closer together. Love and romance are on the rise, and personal gains are within reach.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If someone is not pulling his or her weight, say something. Express your concerns, and make it clear you will not allow anyone to use you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Go on a property hunt, or source out a place that you find inspirational or adventuresome. Renovate to suit your needs, and it will revitalize long-term goals.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep busy, do something constructive and, most of all, stay out of trouble. The less contact you have with people who dangle temptations in front of you, the better.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get together with people you don't get to see often. Revisit personal goals, and start the process of fulfilling your dreams. Share your thoughts and plans for the future with someone you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional matters will crop up if you address challenging issues. Make sure you have thought things through before you move forward. A mistake will have long-term effects that may not be reversible.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): When you are ready to share, do so with a splash. A positive lifestyle change is heading your way. A romantic plan executed with finesse will have an impact on someone you love.
