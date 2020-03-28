Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Host an event or plan a mini-vacation or family outing that will bring you closer together. Love and romance are on the rise, and personal gains are within reach.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If someone is not pulling his or her weight, say something. Express your concerns, and make it clear you will not allow anyone to use you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Go on a property hunt, or source out a place that you find inspirational or adventuresome. Renovate to suit your needs, and it will revitalize long-term goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep busy, do something constructive and, most of all, stay out of trouble. The less contact you have with people who dangle temptations in front of you, the better.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get together with people you don't get to see often. Revisit personal goals, and start the process of fulfilling your dreams. Share your thoughts and plans for the future with someone you love.