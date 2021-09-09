Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Embrace what's available, and make the most with what you've got. Your ingenuity and dedication will shine through and give you the platform you require to get your point across.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't feel the need to interfere when it's best to make sure you have your life in order before you judge what someone is doing. Nurture relationships instead of trying to change them.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take part in something you feel passionate about, and you will be exhilarated by progress you make. An opportunity to head in a creative direction will boost your need to explore new territory.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): When in doubt, take a pass. Get involved in something that is geared toward peace of mind, fitness and productivity. Restlessness will set in if you don't keep moving.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Get out and away from situations that are causing you grief. Spend time with someone who shares your beliefs, enjoys the same pastimes and makes you feel good about yourself.