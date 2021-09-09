Celebrities Born on this Day: Michelle Williams, 41; Eric Stonestreet, 50; Adam Sandler, 55; Hugh Grant, 61.
Happy Birthday: Explore possibilities, and make adjustments that encourage you to use your attributes in new and exciting ways.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let new energy into your life and pursue the people, places and things that bring you joy. Live in the moment, and share your feelings with someone you love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set things up to suit your needs. Be responsible for what transpires. Aim to stabilize your life and your home environment, and dedicate more time to enjoying the company of those you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Declutter your life, your home and your mind of stuff that belongs in the past. Learn from the lessons you've encountered, and strive for better days ahead.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll pick up valuable information if you participate in discussions that spark your imagination. A chance to help someone will lead to a revelation that will change the way you move forward.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Leave nothing to chance. Double-check whatever information comes your way before you pass it along. Expect someone to use emotional tactics to swing your opinion.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Embrace what's available, and make the most with what you've got. Your ingenuity and dedication will shine through and give you the platform you require to get your point across.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't feel the need to interfere when it's best to make sure you have your life in order before you judge what someone is doing. Nurture relationships instead of trying to change them.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take part in something you feel passionate about, and you will be exhilarated by progress you make. An opportunity to head in a creative direction will boost your need to explore new territory.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): When in doubt, take a pass. Get involved in something that is geared toward peace of mind, fitness and productivity. Restlessness will set in if you don't keep moving.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Get out and away from situations that are causing you grief. Spend time with someone who shares your beliefs, enjoys the same pastimes and makes you feel good about yourself.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Having a clear picture will help you decipher the best way to deal with problems that involve others. In the end, you are better off choosing what fits your lifestyle.