Celebrities Born on this Day: Peter Facinelli, 47; Garcelle Beauvais, 54; Tina Turner, 81; Rich Little, 82.
Happy Birthday: A selective approach to the information offered to you this year will be critical.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Improve your surroundings, and it will make a difference to your emotional well-being. How you live will impact your attitude and ability to forge ahead with confidence.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's good to be passionate about something, but not when it comes between you and the success you are trying to achieve. Settle down and refuse to let temper, ego and frustration take over.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make plans that will help you take your best assets and turn them into something lucrative. Concentrate on what you enjoy doing and do well. Ignore negativity or those who don't believe in you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Mixed emotions will stand between you and what you want to accomplish. Be patient and focus on your objective, and doors will open. The help you need will appear.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Pay closer attention to contracts, money matters and partnerships. Be aggressive when it comes to the vocal contributions you make, but don't let anger or frustration take over.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Look through your wardrobe and how you would like to present who you are to the world. An opportunity to ask someone to repay a favor will help you professionally and personally.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): If you rely on someone, you'll be disappointed. Refrain from sharing too much information or presenting something you are working on prematurely.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Get involved in something you care about. Refuse to let anyone bait you into an argument. You'll accomplish the most if you are dedicated and determined to reach your goal.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't waste time trying to change someone's mind. Spend your time focusing on self-improvement. A change someone makes may not be to your liking, but it will be beneficial in the end.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of plans will give you the chance to explore different lifestyles. Do your best to learn more, and you will discover you have more options than you realize.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pay closer attention to your relationships with others. Don't start something you cannot finish. Uncertainty will prevail if you send mixed messages. A physical outlet will help clear your mind.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pay closer attention to your responsibilities. Don't leave anything undone or to chance. A risk will cause uncertainty that can lead to problems with a friend or colleague.
