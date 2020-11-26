Celebrities Born on this Day: Peter Facinelli, 47; Garcelle Beauvais, 54; Tina Turner, 81; Rich Little, 82.

Happy Birthday: A selective approach to the information offered to you this year will be critical.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Improve your surroundings, and it will make a difference to your emotional well-being. How you live will impact your attitude and ability to forge ahead with confidence.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's good to be passionate about something, but not when it comes between you and the success you are trying to achieve. Settle down and refuse to let temper, ego and frustration take over.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make plans that will help you take your best assets and turn them into something lucrative. Concentrate on what you enjoy doing and do well. Ignore negativity or those who don't believe in you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Mixed emotions will stand between you and what you want to accomplish. Be patient and focus on your objective, and doors will open. The help you need will appear.