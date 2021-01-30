Cancer (June 21-July 22): Make a change at home that will grant you more freedom to entertain, get fit or cook more efficiently. Use your imagination, and you will figure out how to turn something you love doing into a lucrative side business.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Uncertainty will set in if you let the decisions someone makes or the temptation someone offers confuse you. Think about what's best for you and the ones you love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will give you a new perspective on the possibilities that are available to you. Don't sit idle when you can engage in something that will get you moving.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take your time, sort through information, question anything you find confusing and do what's in your best interest. Dealing with other people's problems will give insight into how to prepare for the future.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't let anger set in when taking care of responsibilities is required. Put the work behind you, and consider the leverage you have moving forward.