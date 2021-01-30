Celebrities Born on this Day: Wilmer Valderrama, 41; Christian Bale, 47; Phil Collins, 70; Charles S. Dutton, 70.
Happy Birthday: Listen and take notes.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your energy where it counts the most. You'll feel better once you've put things behind you. Do your best to tie up loose ends, and initiate plans to excel.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take your time and do the best job possible. Set a high standard, and you'll become the go-to person. Get the lowdown before you commit to something that has the potential to backfire.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Change begins with you. Look around you, envision how you want things to be and make it happen. Take responsibility for your happiness, and charge forward with enthusiasm and confidence.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Pay less attention to what others are doing and more attention to doing your best. You can make positive changes at home geared toward your happiness, health and emotional well-being.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Use knowledge, skills and experience to advance. Beef up your resume, check online job postings and consider what you enjoy doing most.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Make a change at home that will grant you more freedom to entertain, get fit or cook more efficiently. Use your imagination, and you will figure out how to turn something you love doing into a lucrative side business.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Uncertainty will set in if you let the decisions someone makes or the temptation someone offers confuse you. Think about what's best for you and the ones you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will give you a new perspective on the possibilities that are available to you. Don't sit idle when you can engage in something that will get you moving.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take your time, sort through information, question anything you find confusing and do what's in your best interest. Dealing with other people's problems will give insight into how to prepare for the future.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't let anger set in when taking care of responsibilities is required. Put the work behind you, and consider the leverage you have moving forward.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay attention to want ads and online job posts, and it will spark your interest in something exciting. Consider how best to deal with sensitive issues before offering advice.