Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of responsibilities and red-tape issues. Find a way to give back to a cause or your community. What you offer will boost your reputation as well as your confidence.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take hold of whatever situation you find yourself in, and you will gain the respect of your peers. A personal change will turn out better than anticipated and help bring you closer to someone you love.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Complete what you start before you move on to something new. It's up to you to avoid confrontations. If you refuse to argue, you will spare yourself grief.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't feel the need to accommodate someone pressuring you to make a snap decision. The uncertainty you offer will buy you time to gather pertinent information to ensure you make the right decision.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): The less you let others know about you or your beliefs, the better. Gather information that will help you assess the relationships you have with your colleagues, friends and neighbors.