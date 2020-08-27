Celebrities Born on this Day: Kayla Ewell, 35; Aaron Paul, 41; Sarah Chalke, 44; Chandra Wilson, 51.
Happy Birthday: Slow down. Keep your plans moving at a steady and doable pace.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you let your emotions take over, you will make poor decisions. Put more emphasis on the pastimes and people who make you happy. Aim to lower stress by dismissing no-win situations.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make what you do a priority, and focus on what will help you excel. Refuse to let others put demands on you without offering something substantial in return.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Ask for help, and you will get what you want. Don't sit back when progress depends on what you do. Schedule something special for you and someone you love, and it will encourage a closer bond.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll have to be quick on your feet if you want to avoid a situation riddled with uncertainty. You are ready to do your own thing, so don't saddle yourself with someone's responsibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take advantage of an offer that can help you get ahead. Refuse to get involved in a no-win situation. Arguing is a waste of time. Wheel and deal to come out on top.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of responsibilities and red-tape issues. Find a way to give back to a cause or your community. What you offer will boost your reputation as well as your confidence.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take hold of whatever situation you find yourself in, and you will gain the respect of your peers. A personal change will turn out better than anticipated and help bring you closer to someone you love.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Complete what you start before you move on to something new. It's up to you to avoid confrontations. If you refuse to argue, you will spare yourself grief.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't feel the need to accommodate someone pressuring you to make a snap decision. The uncertainty you offer will buy you time to gather pertinent information to ensure you make the right decision.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): The less you let others know about you or your beliefs, the better. Gather information that will help you assess the relationships you have with your colleagues, friends and neighbors.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Look for financial opportunities. What you learn from people who are different from you will be helpful. Focus on the positive and be willing to compromise, and help will be offered.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for the good in every situation. Base a partnership you are considering on honesty, integrity and equality. Joint ventures will work only if fair play is involved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!