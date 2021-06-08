Celebrities Born on this Day: Maria Menounos, 43; Kanye West, 44; Julianna Margulies, 55; Keenen Ivory Wayans, 63.

Happy Birthday: A realistic approach to life, love and happiness will help you achieve peace of mind.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Keep life simple; stay focused on what's meaningful to you. Too much of anything won't make you happy or help you get ahead. Maintain integrity, and follow your heart personally and professionally.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put more energy into things that matter to you. Express your feelings. Offer innovative ideas that will help make your life and the lives of those around you more efficient.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Offer alternatives when faced with opposition. Be willing to cooperate and compromise. The easier you make it for others, the more respect you will gain.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Say little, but do a lot. Put your heart into what you believe is best for you and those you love. Don't listen to someone pushing his or her agenda.