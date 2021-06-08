Celebrities Born on this Day: Maria Menounos, 43; Kanye West, 44; Julianna Margulies, 55; Keenen Ivory Wayans, 63.
Happy Birthday: A realistic approach to life, love and happiness will help you achieve peace of mind.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Keep life simple; stay focused on what's meaningful to you. Too much of anything won't make you happy or help you get ahead. Maintain integrity, and follow your heart personally and professionally.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put more energy into things that matter to you. Express your feelings. Offer innovative ideas that will help make your life and the lives of those around you more efficient.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Offer alternatives when faced with opposition. Be willing to cooperate and compromise. The easier you make it for others, the more respect you will gain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Say little, but do a lot. Put your heart into what you believe is best for you and those you love. Don't listen to someone pushing his or her agenda.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Once you make a move, expectations to follow through will surface. Consider what it will take to reach your goal and how taxing it will be on you physically before you proceed.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change will make you feel better about your future. Add to your qualifications. Explore something that interests you and turn it into an asset you can market.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll gravitate toward unique situations. Be thorough when investigating information offered before you get involved in something new. A partnership won't provide what it suggests.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't wait until you are angry to put an end to a difficult situation. Choose your battles wisely, and put your energy where it will bring the most in return.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Beware of erratic people who can't make a decision or fall short of your expectations. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, and use intelligence to get your way.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Spend less time analyzing a situation and more time doing something about what you want. Make an aesthetic adjustment at home that is conducive to accomplishing your goals. A creative outlet will help ease stress.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Think before you make a move. Be direct when dealing with problems and finding solutions. Evasiveness is not acceptable. Be open as well as receptive to the input offered.