Celebrities Born on this Day: James Van Der Beek, 44; Freddie Prinze Jr., 45; Camryn Manheim, 60; Barbara Eve Harris, 62.
Happy Birthday: Build solid relationships with like-minded people this year.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Blow off steam in a healthy way, and pursue your goals. Don't let what others do distract or lead you astray. Update your look, and compliments will follow.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a leadership position using intelligence, patience and understanding to map out the best way to get things done on time, and new opportunities will unfold.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): An encounter with someone who doesn't share your ideologies will test your patience and knowledge. Do your best to keep the peace and to be mindful of others.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Get the facts and don't believe everything you hear. It's important to reserve judgment but, at the same time, refuse to be gullible. Someone you least expect will disappoint you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Share your vision, and the input you receive will spark your imagination. A partnership will tempt you, but don't offer to be responsible for a financial expense unless it's split in half.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Distance yourself from unpredictable individuals. Put your energy into something you believe in or that will bring you closer to someone you want to get to know better.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's up to you to bring about positive change. If you wait for someone else to make the first move, you won't accomplish what you set out to do. Look for alternative solutions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Think before you act. If you let your emotions lead the way, you'll end up on the defensive. Physical fitness, personal growth and educational pursuits will help you gain confidence.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Accept the inevitable. Be open to suggestions, but don't lose sight of your plan. An innovative approach to how you run your home and deal with friends and relatives will pay off.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be observant; question anything that appears odd or unlikely. Use your intelligence to ferret out what's real and what isn't. Don't make a decision based on what someone else does.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put more thought into what you want to do next. A professional move, investment or lifestyle change will tempt you. Follow your heart, and pay attention to those who bring out the best in you.