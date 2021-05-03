Celebrities Born on this Day: Meagan Tandy, 36; Christina Hendricks, 46; Kristin Lehman, 49; Frankie Valli, 87.
Happy Birthday: Make changes for the right reason.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Be a good listener, and verify the information you receive before passing it along. An opportunity will have hidden ramifications that need adjusting before you move forward.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't exaggerate or make unrealistic promises. You'll gain the most if you are willing to do the work yourself. Control your emotions to avoid coming across as erratic or unprofessional.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Listen and observe. Keep your plans to yourself until you know what you are going to do next. An opportunity looks inviting but will require your undivided attention.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take a unique approach to whatever you do. Taking matters into your own hands will show your ability to be a leader and get things done. Say less and do more.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't reveal your intentions, or someone will try to take over and take credit for your ideas. Invest time and money in your skills and relationships with people who can help you get ahead.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You will pick up valuable information if you sign up for a course or connect with someone who can help you grow personally, spiritually or emotionally.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for a way to improve your surroundings without going into debt. Do the work yourself, and what you accomplish will make you feel good. Don't get involved in a joint venture that is risky.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Personal problems will mount if you are honest about the way you feel. It's time to set the record straight. Stick to the truth and be blunt about what you want and need to satisfy your desires.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll have some good ideas regarding money, the way you want to live and how best to go about fulfilling your dreams. Refuse to let someone interfere with your plans.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a lifestyle change that will help eliminate unnecessary debt and set your mind at ease. Love and romance are on the rise. Take the initiative and share your long-term plans with someone special.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look at the facts, logistics and cost of whatever it is you want to do. Don't get into an argument with a friend over something you cannot change. Focus on self-improvement and making your surroundings less stressful.