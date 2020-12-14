Celebrities Born on this Day: Vanessa Hudgens, 32; Sophie Monk, 41; Beth Orton, 50; Dee Wallace, 72.
Happy Birthday: Pay attention to detail, and choose your words wisely this year.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't participate in activities that might affect your reputation, position or status. Truth matters, and verifying facts will be what saves you from a bad situation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Gather information before you make a move. Look over contracts, negotiate your position and get what you want in writing to ensure no one takes advantage of you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check in with people you have successfully collaborated with in the past, and an exciting point of view that helps you overcome a setback you've been facing will come your way.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to what and who you know you can trust. Someone will mislead you to get a competitive edge. Don't share your plans prematurely, or someone will take over.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Put an emphasis on learning and implementing what you discover into your daily routine. A lifestyle change looks promising as long as you verify the information and leave nothing to chance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): An innovative approach to how you do your job will boost your reputation and encourage others to support your efforts. Address matters that have been left unresolved, and you'll get your way.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be careful who you trust. Someone will give you the wrong impression or lead you on a wild goose chase if you aren't careful. Ask questions, do your research and take nothing for granted.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Channel your energy into work and getting ahead, not into negativity or arguing with someone. Avoid joint ventures, and be careful when divvying up shared expenses.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Hone your skills, and improve the way you live. Don't let the changes others make influence you to follow suit. Do what's best for you, and speak up about how you feel and what you plan to do.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Domestic issues will turn into an emotional tug-of-war if you disagree with someone close to you. Pause and consider every angle of a situation before you take action.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Busy yourself with something that excites you. Pick up a new hobby, reconnect with an old friend through social media or sign up for an online course that can lead to additional income.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let anyone put limitations on you or what you can do. A personal change to the way you take care of yourself will give you the wherewithal to make an overdue change that will improve your life.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!