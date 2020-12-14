Taurus (April 20-May 20): An innovative approach to how you do your job will boost your reputation and encourage others to support your efforts. Address matters that have been left unresolved, and you'll get your way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be careful who you trust. Someone will give you the wrong impression or lead you on a wild goose chase if you aren't careful. Ask questions, do your research and take nothing for granted.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Channel your energy into work and getting ahead, not into negativity or arguing with someone. Avoid joint ventures, and be careful when divvying up shared expenses.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Hone your skills, and improve the way you live. Don't let the changes others make influence you to follow suit. Do what's best for you, and speak up about how you feel and what you plan to do.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Domestic issues will turn into an emotional tug-of-war if you disagree with someone close to you. Pause and consider every angle of a situation before you take action.