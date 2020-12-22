Celebrities Born on this Day: Jordin Sparks, 31; Brooke Nevin, 38; Ralph Fiennes, 58; Diane Sawyer, 75.
Happy Birthday: Verify information carefully this year.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An aggressive stance will help you get your way. Use your intelligence to outmaneuver any competition you face. Don't let uncertainty cause you to miss an opportunity.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll come up against opposition if you try to make changes that others refuse to accept. Pay more attention to personal growth, better health and fitness, and nurturing meaningful relationships.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Connect with people who have helped you in the past. The information offered will encourage you to assess your direction and modify what you are doing to suit trends.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You could feel pressure to get things done before the year comes to a close. Don't let trivial matters get to you when it's the big picture that counts. Stay focused on what's important to you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A sudden change will cause uncertainty. Figure out precisely what you want to do, and put your strategy in place. Use your intelligence to navigate your way forward.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Trust in yourself, not what someone is telling you. Look at every angle and consider the consequences of your actions. Look over personal and professional contacts, and evaluate your options.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Rely on your intelligence, creativity and charisma to help you seal a deal, connect with someone you want to work alongside next year or commit to someone special.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Document what you spend, what you do and what's still on your to-do list. Organization and preparation will eliminate stress and ensure that you have time left to spend with someone you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Making room for projects and home improvements or clearing a space conducive to learning something new will empower you to reach your goal.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider what will make your life easier and less stressful and encourage better concentration, then make the necessary adjustments. How you structure your life and space will determine how well you do.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think outside the box, and you'll surprise someone special. A unique approach to how you live will attract someone who wants to be on your team. Speak up and take action; everything will fall into place.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Control your emotions in order to avoid appearing insecure or indecisive. Focus on taking good care of yourself and loved ones, and creating a strategy that will lead to a better future.
