Gemini (May 21-June 20): Trust in yourself, not what someone is telling you. Look at every angle and consider the consequences of your actions. Look over personal and professional contacts, and evaluate your options.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Rely on your intelligence, creativity and charisma to help you seal a deal, connect with someone you want to work alongside next year or commit to someone special.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Document what you spend, what you do and what's still on your to-do list. Organization and preparation will eliminate stress and ensure that you have time left to spend with someone you love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Making room for projects and home improvements or clearing a space conducive to learning something new will empower you to reach your goal.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider what will make your life easier and less stressful and encourage better concentration, then make the necessary adjustments. How you structure your life and space will determine how well you do.