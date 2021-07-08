Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look inward and plan work on self-improvement. Fitness, health, love and lifestyle changes will lead to personal happiness. Make plans with someone you want to spend more time with.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take control of situations, and you'll uncover a gem of an opportunity that will encourage you to let go of negativity and embrace a positive attitude and direction.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Go over every detail, then find the best way to proceed. Aim to get things right the first time and avoid setbacks. Get along with others, but don't agree to something just to keep the peace.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take pride in what you do, and make changes based on what you can financially afford. Expect someone to misrepresent you or lead you astray.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Dedicate time to helping a cause or someone in need of assistance. The rewards will exceed the time and effort spent. Romance is in the stars, and a passionate gesture will lead to someone special.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Pay attention to detail, and don't believe everything you hear. A problem at home will affect your ability to get things done on time.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't accommodate someone who is trying to guilt you into doing something. Honesty will pay off when dealing with matters that can influence your reputation or your position.

