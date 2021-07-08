Celebrities Born on this Day: Thuso Mbedu, 30; Sophia Bush, 39; Milo Ventimiglia, 44; Anjelica Huston, 70.
Happy Birthday: Consider what you can accomplish, then set your plans in motion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Express yourself creatively, but don't make impossible promises. Staying within your limits will ease stress and encourage you to take precautions when dealing with persuasive individuals. Avoid impulsive purchases and donations you cannot afford.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Use common sense. Consider if something you do has a negative influence on your reputation or status. Distance yourself from gossip and manipulative or controlling people.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Reach out and work alongside those who are trying to get similar results. Don't limit what you can do because of restrictions; find an innovative way to surpass any obstacles you encounter.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Rethink your strategy; cut back where you can. Simplicity will help you streamline your plans to ensure you reach your goal. Take physical action, and finish what you start.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make adjustments that will encourage you to be more productive. Reinvent the way you approach people and projects that can make a difference to your life and your community.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look inward and plan work on self-improvement. Fitness, health, love and lifestyle changes will lead to personal happiness. Make plans with someone you want to spend more time with.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take control of situations, and you'll uncover a gem of an opportunity that will encourage you to let go of negativity and embrace a positive attitude and direction.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Go over every detail, then find the best way to proceed. Aim to get things right the first time and avoid setbacks. Get along with others, but don't agree to something just to keep the peace.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take pride in what you do, and make changes based on what you can financially afford. Expect someone to misrepresent you or lead you astray.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Dedicate time to helping a cause or someone in need of assistance. The rewards will exceed the time and effort spent. Romance is in the stars, and a passionate gesture will lead to someone special.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Pay attention to detail, and don't believe everything you hear. A problem at home will affect your ability to get things done on time.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't accommodate someone who is trying to guilt you into doing something. Honesty will pay off when dealing with matters that can influence your reputation or your position.