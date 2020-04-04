Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Flexibility will be your best asset and will help you find a better position. Networking will be in your best interest and result in excellent opportunities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't give in to someone who is overreacting. Concentrate on what you can accomplish and the improvements you can make that will lead to personal growth as well as gaining valuable skills and knowledge.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Work on creative, fulfilling pursuits. You will gain the most if you give yourself time to explore your potential and flesh out ideas that can lead to significant accomplishments.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll attract individuals who confuse you or lead you astray. Be selective, or you may find yourself involved with someone who has ulterior motives. Listen and observe before you decide to get involved in a joint venture.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can handle more than you think. Don't rely on others. Adjustments you want to make to your living space will be frustrating and complicated if you let others interfere.