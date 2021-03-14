Celebrities Born on this Day: Betsy Brandt, 48; Megan Follows, 53; Billy Crystal, 73; Quincy Jones, 88.

Happy Birthday: Be ready to take action and get things done. Focus on your goals and doing the things that bring you the most joy. Take control of your life, and refuse to let what others do dictate what you can accomplish. Success can be yours if you are willing to take what belongs to you and follow your dreams.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Put pizazz into everything you do. Share feelings, make suggestions and find out who will pitch in and help. Surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you -- and vice versa -- and success will follow.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Emotions will rise to the surface. Make kindness, compassion and mindfulness your intents, and you'll avoid upset and anxiety caused by a misunderstanding. Show someone you love how much you care. A gesture of friendliness will bring you closer.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll feel better once you have everything in order. The freedom you gain will lift your spirits and ensure that you reduce worry and stress. Don't worry about what others do; focus on what brings you peace of mind.