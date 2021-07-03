Celebrities Born on this Day: Olivia Munn, 41; Andrea Barber, 45; Tom Cruise, 59; Montel Williams, 65.
Happy Birthday: A positive attitude will help you get through uncertainty.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Stay out of an emotional scuffle with someone who doesn't see things your way. Put energy into a creative outlet that boosts your ego and makes you feel good about your accomplishments.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Find an alternative way to get past uncertainty and confusion. Your usual sources will be misleading. It's up to you to find the path that will encourage happiness and success.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be careful what you wish for; there will be underlying factors to uncover and consider before bringing about change that will disrupt your livelihood or lifestyle.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Temptation to spend on things you don't need will take over. Put a budget in place before you go out the door. A joint venture may tempt you, but it's likely to cause problems between you and your partner.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Change will excite you, but the work involved will deter you from following through. You can spend your life dreaming about the way you want things to be, or you can pour your energy into making things happen.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refrain from letting others influence you. If you want to live life your way, it's up to you to make changes that ensure happiness.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your feelings, and find out where you stand. Getting the go-ahead to put your plans in motion will alleviate opposition.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concern about a friend, relative or lover will lead to a lifestyle change. You'll develop an intelligent suggestion that requires work on your part to get others to see things your way.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be honest with yourself, and you will recognize what direction to head in. Think for yourself, and walk away from people and situations detrimental to your health, wealth and emotional well-being.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Plan to have fun and achieve something that makes you feel good about who you are and what you do. Enjoying the company of someone who shares your sentiments will encourage you to be responsible for your happiness.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Someone will have a hidden agenda. Don't take anything for granted or let anyone speak for you. A change someone makes isn't worth the fight; take the path that suits you best, regardless of what others do.