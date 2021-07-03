Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refrain from letting others influence you. If you want to live life your way, it's up to you to make changes that ensure happiness.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your feelings, and find out where you stand. Getting the go-ahead to put your plans in motion will alleviate opposition.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concern about a friend, relative or lover will lead to a lifestyle change. You'll develop an intelligent suggestion that requires work on your part to get others to see things your way.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be honest with yourself, and you will recognize what direction to head in. Think for yourself, and walk away from people and situations detrimental to your health, wealth and emotional well-being.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Plan to have fun and achieve something that makes you feel good about who you are and what you do. Enjoying the company of someone who shares your sentiments will encourage you to be responsible for your happiness.