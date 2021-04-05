Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pay attention to what's going on around you and the people you work alongside. It's essential to keep up with technology and find a way to utilize what you learn in your routine.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You have opportunities waiting for you to incorporate into your plans. Put your energy into something that will help you improve your chance to advance. Pay attention to and nurture meaningful relationships.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen carefully. Be careful when dealing with joint endeavors or shared expenses. Too much of anything will hold you back. Look for an affordable path that's within your capabilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Overspending to please someone won't pay off. Don't make promises you cannot keep. Offer support, honesty and common sense, and you'll gain respect and loyalty.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't mix business with pleasure. Someone will use emotional tactics to take advantage of you. Protect your health from unsavory situations that put you in harm's way.