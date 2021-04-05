Celebrities Born on this Day: Pharrell Williams, 48; Mike McCready, 55; Mitch Pileggi, 69; Agnetha Faltskog, 71.
Happy Birthday: The best path to new beginnings is completing anything you've left undone.
Aries (March 21-April 19): A passionate approach to living your dream will bring you the satisfaction you desire. Set high standards and do your part. Positive action leads to opportunity and personal happiness.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't let indecisiveness bog you down. Do research, adopt a plan that helps you excel and embrace change with confidence. Don't feel the need to do everything all at once.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't take a shortcut that someone recommends. Pay attention to detail if you want to outperform the competition. Intelligence and a passionate approach to what you are trying to achieve are favored.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Deal with complex issues directly. If you let someone take over, it won't be easy to control the outcome. Be open to suggestions, but put your stamp on whatever you pursue.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't let what others do stand in your way. Take steps in a direction that will increase your value, skills and knowledge. Surround yourself with people who facilitate your pursuits.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pay attention to what's going on around you and the people you work alongside. It's essential to keep up with technology and find a way to utilize what you learn in your routine.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You have opportunities waiting for you to incorporate into your plans. Put your energy into something that will help you improve your chance to advance. Pay attention to and nurture meaningful relationships.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen carefully. Be careful when dealing with joint endeavors or shared expenses. Too much of anything will hold you back. Look for an affordable path that's within your capabilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Overspending to please someone won't pay off. Don't make promises you cannot keep. Offer support, honesty and common sense, and you'll gain respect and loyalty.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't mix business with pleasure. Someone will use emotional tactics to take advantage of you. Protect your health from unsavory situations that put you in harm's way.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use common sense when dealing with people who want you to make a questionable change. Put more time into physical fitness, good health and making changes that improve your life.