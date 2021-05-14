 Skip to main content
Horoscope
Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Miranda Cosgrove, 28; Cate Blanchett, 52; Tim Roth, 60; George Lucas, 77.

Happy Birthday: Take action this year, and you will make headway. 

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't spend money lavishly when saving for a rainy day will ease stress. Commit to taking care of your responsibilities and to making your intentions clear to the people you care about most. 

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Keep your facts straight. If you make a mistake, you will be held accountable. Pay attention to detail, and live within your means. Taking a chance on someone or something will backfire. 

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Mull over the good and bad of a situation before you get involved. Consider what's important to you, and contemplate the contribution that has the best impact. 

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Your involvement in something you feel passionate about will connect you to like-minded people. Share ideas, concerns and remedies, and you will come up with a doable plan. 

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Check facts, ask questions and don't buy into someone's plan. If you want to make a difference, do something that will benefit you as well as those you care about most. 

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put your time and energy into something that will enhance your awareness, qualifications and popularity. Use your charm, reach out to people of influence and share your insight into trends. 

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't consider an offer if you can't afford to participate. Listen, then use the information you receive to formulate a plan that works well for you and is within your budget. 

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a serious look at your relationships with others and determine who is good for you and who isn't. Say no to people promoting indulgence, and gravitate toward those who bring out the best in you. 

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a moment to recap what's happened, and it will be easier to bring about positive lifestyle changes that will encourage better health and less stress. 

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do something special for someone you love. Discuss your ideas and positive suggestions; help will be yours. Avoid excessive consumption, and put more effort into fitness, health and being productive. 

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful what you say and do. Someone will misinform you or twist your words. Play by the rules, live up to your promises and avoid reputation-damaging situations. 

Aries (March 21-April 19): Align yourself with people who have your back, share your beliefs and bring out the best in you. Put personal growth, physical fitness and meaningful relationships on your priority list. 

