Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let anyone sidetrack you. Keep your feet firmly on the ground and your strategy in place. You will make gains if you are true to yourself and willing to walk away from what's not working for you anymore.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Distance yourself from a bad influence or someone who encourages over-the-top behavior. It's up to you to say no and to go about your business when temptation surfaces. Don't let love cloud your vision or cost you emotionally or financially.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Discipline and determination will pay off. Let your imagination take over, and you'll discover something that will help you improve mentally, physically and financially. Set the mood for an entertaining discussion with someone you love, and good things will develop.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Choose not to disagree; instead, offer suggestions and solutions that will give everyone a piece of the pie. How you present your case and propose to move forward can make the difference between forward motion and a stalemate. Be a peacemaker.