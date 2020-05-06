Celebrities Born on this Day: Gabourey Sidibe, 37; George Clooney, 59; Tom Bergeron, 65; Willie Mays, 89.
Happy Birthday: Refuse to let uncertainty take over.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Confidence will play a role when dealing with people who can influence your future. Stand tall, embrace opportunities and channel your energy into your accomplishments, not negativity or disturbance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be secretive about what you plan to do next. Put everything in place before you make broad statements or promises. Uncertainty will set in if you haven't thought through your plans thoroughly.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Embrace change instead of being forced into a position where it's too little, too late. Be proactive and open about the way you feel, and you'll accomplish what you set out to do.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Find a way to relax. A physical outlet will help you distance yourself from complicated matters. Keep your emotions in check and your actions reserved until you have a workable plan in place.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Speak up, offer suggestions, gather information and be ready to make adjustments. How you proceed will make a difference in the way others view you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't feel pressured to make a hasty decision if you feel uncertain. A physical challenge will help take your mind off pressing matters and give you a chance to rethink your next move.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let your emotions slow you down or push you in a direction that leads to negativity or poor decisions. Embrace positive change and opportunities that will improve meaningful relationships.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to complaints, but don't be too eager to take on tasks that don't belong to you. Make plans to spend time with someone you love or who shares your desire for adventure.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you or someone else overreacts, it will ruin your plans and your day. Focus on how you can make life better for you as well as the people around you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take your time. Concentrate on personal gain, health, and looking and feeling your best. Take responsibility for your happiness, and offer a positive attitude to everyone you encounter.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Channel your energy into something that matters and makes a difference. Look over your finances, budget for something you want, negotiate contracts and take better care of yourself.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Curiosity, coupled with the desire to get something done, will enable you to accomplish twice as much in a shorter period. Don't let an opportunity pass by unnoticed.
