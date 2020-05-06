Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't feel pressured to make a hasty decision if you feel uncertain. A physical challenge will help take your mind off pressing matters and give you a chance to rethink your next move.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let your emotions slow you down or push you in a direction that leads to negativity or poor decisions. Embrace positive change and opportunities that will improve meaningful relationships.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to complaints, but don't be too eager to take on tasks that don't belong to you. Make plans to spend time with someone you love or who shares your desire for adventure.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you or someone else overreacts, it will ruin your plans and your day. Focus on how you can make life better for you as well as the people around you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take your time. Concentrate on personal gain, health, and looking and feeling your best. Take responsibility for your happiness, and offer a positive attitude to everyone you encounter.