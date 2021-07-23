Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Plan something you can enjoy with a friend or lover. An opportunity to discuss your intentions will lead to a long-term plan and positive lifestyle changes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are heading in the right direction, so don't start making changes to accommodate someone else. Do your own thing and stand behind your dreams, hopes and wishes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A proactive approach will help you maintain leverage when trying to get your way. Rely on experience and knowledge to back your plans and verify the information before passing it along.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a moment to look at every angle of a situation before you make a move. Patience and discipline will help you navigate your way through situations that can determine how your life will unfold.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Embrace change, learn all you can and make adjustments that will help you reach your goal. Refuse to let emotions stand between you and what's correct or best for you.