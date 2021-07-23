Celebrities Born on this Day: Daniel Radcliffe, 32; Paul Wesley, 39; Marlon Wayans, 49; Woody Harrelson, 60.
Happy Birthday: Refuse to let anyone limit what you can do this year.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't ignore what's going on around you. An innovative idea will put you in the spotlight and boost the possibility of working with someone who wants the same results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Expand your interests, and you will discover opportunities that will encourage you to follow a path that is new and exciting. Self-improvement projects and your financial concerns are encouraged.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your thoughts to yourself and avoid getting into a battle. Channel your energy into something that makes you feel good about yourself or a contribution you make.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Touch base with people you don't see often, and you'll receive valuable information. Choosing to follow a path that is out of the ordinary will awake the spirit within and give you something to work toward.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Slow down, enjoy the moment and refrain from participating in events geared toward indulgent behavior. Keep your money in a safe place, and avoid unnecessary expenditures.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Plan something you can enjoy with a friend or lover. An opportunity to discuss your intentions will lead to a long-term plan and positive lifestyle changes.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are heading in the right direction, so don't start making changes to accommodate someone else. Do your own thing and stand behind your dreams, hopes and wishes.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A proactive approach will help you maintain leverage when trying to get your way. Rely on experience and knowledge to back your plans and verify the information before passing it along.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a moment to look at every angle of a situation before you make a move. Patience and discipline will help you navigate your way through situations that can determine how your life will unfold.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Embrace change, learn all you can and make adjustments that will help you reach your goal. Refuse to let emotions stand between you and what's correct or best for you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Listen carefully; the information you receive will have underlying concerns that can leave you in a precarious position. Take your time, and make decisions based on facts and figures, not hearsay.