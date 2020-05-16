Celebrities Born on this Day: Megan Fox, 34; Tori Spelling, 47; Janet Jackson, 54; Pierce Brosnan, 67.
Happy Birthday: What you contribute will make a difference.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Avoid gossip, temptation and indulgent behavior. Take the high road, and you will find it much easier to get things done. Your intuition won't let you down.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You are headed toward a cultural shock if you haven't prepared yourself. You can share your thoughts openly as long as you are ready to verify the facts behind your beliefs.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Legal, financial or health issues need care and consideration. Someone you feel responsible for will offer unexpected insight that will allow you to be less self-critical.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You don't have to do what everyone else does. Use your intelligence, experience and skills to come up with a plan that works for you. Discipline and hard work will be your gateways to new beginnings.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn to adapt to the changing times and to work with what you have. Look for the positive in every situation, and you will find the success you desire.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep moving forward. Size up what everyone is doing, make adjustments that will help alleviate conflict and adhere to the truth as you move forward.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Working from your home is an excellent way to pass your time. The further ahead you get, the more time you will have to do the things you enjoy doing most.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Join a social media group that encourages you to broaden your outlook. Gathering information that can help you develop a profitable way to spend your time is favored.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Observe what's going on around you, and you'll find a way to use whatever situation you face to your advantage. Taking a different approach will help you keep others guessing while you make headway.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Move things around at home to give you the space to pursue a new hobby or goal you set for yourself. Get in shape, spice up your life and adjust to the change.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be attentive, listen, make positive suggestions and be a good friend. Offer your time and wisdom, not your money. The payback will be incredibly helpful when you need something in return. Distance yourself from manipulators.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Gather information, prepare, organize and schedule a timetable that enables you to reach your destination. Wisdom, coupled with taking appropriate action, will encourage good results. Don't promise what you cannot deliver. Personal improvement begins within.
