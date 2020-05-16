Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep moving forward. Size up what everyone is doing, make adjustments that will help alleviate conflict and adhere to the truth as you move forward.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Working from your home is an excellent way to pass your time. The further ahead you get, the more time you will have to do the things you enjoy doing most.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Join a social media group that encourages you to broaden your outlook. Gathering information that can help you develop a profitable way to spend your time is favored.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Observe what's going on around you, and you'll find a way to use whatever situation you face to your advantage. Taking a different approach will help you keep others guessing while you make headway.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Move things around at home to give you the space to pursue a new hobby or goal you set for yourself. Get in shape, spice up your life and adjust to the change.