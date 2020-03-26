Celebrities Born on this Day: Keira Knightley, 35; Kenny Chesney, 52; Martin Short, 70; Steven Tyler, 72.
Happy Birthday: Rational behavior will count when it comes to getting ahead and avoiding trouble.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't speak in haste or send the wrong message. Nurture relationships instead of destroying them, and you will navigate your way to a better position. Simplicity and moderation are in your best interest.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Be firm, and you will get your way. Be willing to adjust if it will help to move your plans forward faster. Don't argue over something that doesn't matter.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Use your Gemini charm as your go-to tool, and you'll get your way, but don't promise something you will not want to honor. Consider a partnership that shows potential.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): A secretive approach to something you are pursuing is in your best interest until you have everything in place. Your reputation may be at risk if you meddle or spread rumors based on hearsay.
You have free articles remaining.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider what type of attention you want before you step into the spotlight. If you're going to accomplish something, be sensitive to others and true to your word.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A financial loss or additional responsibilities due to a mistake will interfere with being able to take advantage of something better. Say no to a joint venture, and yes to doing your own thing.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Strive to make the biggest gain in the shortest period. Holding back how you feel will stifle your ability to take advantage of an opportunity. Take a practical step forward and don't look back.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You will get the boost you need to expand your interests if you invest. Say what's on your mind, clear the air and make your move. Don't repress your creativity or your ability to be productive.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't let peers, relatives or neighbors bring you down or make you anxious. Associate with people who are sensitive to your needs and share common interests.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Review the facts, and take care of matters before they have time to escalate. Say no if someone asks for too much or takes you for granted. Use your skills to get what you want.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Question what you are doing, and make adjustments based on common sense. Don't give up, especially when a positive lifestyle will help you achieve your objective.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Turn your attention to something productive and mentally stimulating. Change begins within, and doing your own thing is your ticket to freedom.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!