Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your goal in mind when asked to take on additional responsibilities. Weigh the pros and cons, and don't be afraid to say no to someone trying to take advantage of you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): View a problem from every angle. To make the most of a situation and feel good about your contribution, it's best to make suggestions instead of offering your time or money.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't get involved in a joint venture or invest in someone's plan. Make a change that is within budget and offers a new lease on life. Put your health, well-being and peace of mind first.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on partnerships that contribute to the lifestyle you want to live. Engage in pastimes that are exciting and adventuresome and push you to be and do your best.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Say less and do more. If you are too accommodating, someone will take advantage of you. Put more emphasis on what will ease stress, make you happy and encourage a positive outcome.