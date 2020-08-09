Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Expand your interests and listen to what others have to say, but in the end, do your own thing. A partnership will need an adjustment if you plan to engage in future dealings. Listen, observe and consider your options.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Plan to do something exhilarating. Physical challenges will fire you up and boost your morale. Refuse to let someone impede your plans for adventure and excitement. If someone doesn't want to join in, be prepared to venture out on your own.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't let an emotional incident ruin your day. Remind negative people of life's pleasures. Get involved in activities that make you happy. Peace, love and romance will enhance your day and your relationship with someone special.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A partnership looks promising. Discuss your ideas and plans, and the input you receive will pump you up and move you forward. An interesting suggestion will help you develop a new way to market what you have to offer.