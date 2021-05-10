Celebrities Born on this Day: Missy Franklin, 26; Kenan Thompson, 43; Bono, 61; Donovan, 75.
Happy Birthday: Focus, maintain stability and build a secure foundation for the future.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Put your knowledge, experience and dedication to the test. Take on a challenge, and your ability and value will shine through. Be open to suggestions and willing to try something new.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't hide your feelings. It's important to let people know how you feel and what your expectations are. If you want change to happen, you may need to give someone a nudge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't rely on anyone but yourself. Don't buy into a grandiose plan someone presents to you. Moderation and strategic planning will get you where you want to go on time and within budget.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Concentrate on what you can accomplish; use charm to win the support of people you can count on to help you reach your goal. Romance is favored, and plans that bring you closer to someone you love will be fulfilled.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will be enlightening. Observe what's going on around you, and implement a plan to ensure you don't get left behind. You don't have to overspend to get ahead.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let anxiety kick in and lead to an unnecessary argument with a friend, relative or colleague. Put your time and effort where it counts, and you will exceed your expectations.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Involvement in situations that need close monitoring will leave you at odds when you have to make a decision. Let your intuition be your guide.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Nurturing will help you gain support, but overreacting will lead to separation. Indulgent behavior will lead to trouble. Find common ground, and you will avoid an argument.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider what you can do to cut corners. An intelligent approach to situations that may affect your health or a personal relationship will help you avoid a setback.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your feelings aside and consider what others are going through before you make a move. It's always best to find out what's going on with those around you before you voice your opinions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Connecting with people from your past, and exploring and expanding skills that ensure a better-paying job are encouraged. Discipline and hard work will make a difference to the way others treat you.