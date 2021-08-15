Celebrities Born on this Day: Jennifer Lawrence, 31; Joe Jonas, 32; Anthony Anderson, 51; Debra Messing, 53.

Happy Birthday: Rely on your instincts, not what others want you to do. An emotional adjustment will make you question what you are doing and the changes you should pursue.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Control your emotions when dealing with matters that can affect your reputation or domestic life. Stick to the truth, and make only the necessary changes.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a moment to consider doing things differently. A unique approach to an old idea will give it life and help you see things from a new perspective.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get your finances in order. Look at investments, and consider how you can bring in more cash. An opportunity will come your way through someone you find forward-thinking.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make physical changes that boost your confidence and give you the momentum to push forward. Success is in your hands if you are willing to step up and do your best.