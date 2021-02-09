Cancer (June 21-July 22): Offer suggestions, do your part and put unfinished business to rest. Handle money matters with enthusiasm, and you will make a difference to the recipients of your hard work and dedication.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take the initiative, look out for your interests and get things done on time. Opportunity is apparent, but it's up to you to take advantage of whatever situation you face.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take your time and make changes that improve your social standing, attitude and relationships with others. Don't take a risk with your health or jeopardize your position because of someone's indiscretion.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): How you conduct business and deal with health issues will make differences to the way you live. Personal changes may be beneficial for you, but they'll likely make someone close to you rebel.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Proceed with caution. A problem with a partner, friend or relative will surface if you are outspoken or indulgent. Relax, be introspective and let situations unfold naturally.