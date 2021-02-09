Celebrities Born on this Day: Tyson Houseman, 31; Michael B. Jordan, 34; Mia Farrow, 76; Joe Pesci, 78.
Happy Birthday: Look for the positive in every situation this year, and you will find it easier to make headway.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Someone will outsmart you if you don't prepare appropriately. Leave nothing to chance, and you will outmaneuver anyone who tries to upstage you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for an opportunity, and don't hesitate to take advantage of an offer. How you conduct yourself will make an impression on someone who can help you advance.
Aries (March 21-April 19): A positive attitude will help ward off emotional interference. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, and the difference you make will encourage others to follow suit.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Put your differences aside; focus your energy on getting things done on time. A push to bring about personal change that promotes a relaxing atmosphere will ease stress.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): A new position, project or partnership will challenge you intellectually and push you to learn more and take better care of yourself and your financial future.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Offer suggestions, do your part and put unfinished business to rest. Handle money matters with enthusiasm, and you will make a difference to the recipients of your hard work and dedication.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take the initiative, look out for your interests and get things done on time. Opportunity is apparent, but it's up to you to take advantage of whatever situation you face.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take your time and make changes that improve your social standing, attitude and relationships with others. Don't take a risk with your health or jeopardize your position because of someone's indiscretion.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): How you conduct business and deal with health issues will make differences to the way you live. Personal changes may be beneficial for you, but they'll likely make someone close to you rebel.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Proceed with caution. A problem with a partner, friend or relative will surface if you are outspoken or indulgent. Relax, be introspective and let situations unfold naturally.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take hold of whatever situation you face. Be positive, offer insight and come to conclusions based on facts, not hearsay. The way you present your ideas will determine the rewards you reap.