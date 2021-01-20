Celebrities Born on this Day: Skeet Ulrich, 51; Rainn Wilson, 55; Bill Maher, 65; David Lynch, 75.
Happy Birthday: Keep in mind who you are dealing with this year and how best to use your skills, knowledge and insight to reach your goal.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't fold under pressure or make an abrupt change because someone else does. Follow your heart, do your own thing and refuse to let anyone get in your way.
Pisces(Feb. 19-March 20): Take care of your health and physical well-being. Don't take unnecessary risks that might result in illness or injury. Put your energy where it counts most and will bring you the highest returns.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Distance yourself from situations that appear underhanded. Don't let anyone rope you into spending more than you can afford or taking on responsibilities that don't belong to you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Indecisiveness regarding what to do with your life will result in confusion and worry. Time is on your side; explore your options, and don't feel pressured to act prematurely.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): What you learn today will help you get ahead in life, love or at work. Your sensitivity toward others will help you pick up additional information that will be valuable when negotiating.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Reach out to people who share your beliefs and interests. The relationships you form will encourage you to use your imagination more and to focus on new possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Go over the fine print and refuse to let anyone cause problems for you at work. Protect your reputation, use your intelligence and be prepared for whatever comes your way.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of pace will give you a chance to evaluate a confusing situation. A partnership will encourage you to look at the positive, deal with the negative and proceed with confidence.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Work you can do from home will give insight into an alternative way to earn more money. Check out your options. Be clear about the way you feel and what you intend to do.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A problem with a friend will surface if you procrastinate. Be careful how you approach situations that depend on others. Use diplomacy and the power of persuasion to get your way.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't trust someone who is vague. Consider making a lifestyle change that incorporates better health, moderation and educational pursuits that can help you get ahead.