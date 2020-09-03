Celebrities Born on this Day: Rita Volk, 30; Shaun White, 34; Omi, 34; Garrett Hedlund, 36.
Happy Birthday: Take the road less traveled, and you'll discover something that has been missing from your life.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Engage in something new and exciting. Your happiness is your responsibility, so make sure you do the things that bring you comfort and joy. Relationships look promising.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sit back and observe. Have patience when dealing with unreasonable individuals. Silence is your best bet until you come up with an alternative plan that offers something for everyone.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take pleasure in the things that bring you the most joy. Be imaginative; what you come up with will capture the attention of someone special. Learn from the experience.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your passwords, personal matters and possessions tucked away someplace safe. Don't take a risk when it comes to money, health or contractual dealings.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a moment to remember what's happened in the past before you trust or engage in something similar. Change is favored, but it has to be for the right reason.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Let your feelings lead the way, and you will avoid making a mistake. When in doubt, you are always best to take a pass. Making personal improvements and doing what's best for you are encouraged.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Join a fitness class or reach out to someone you enjoy spending time with and share your feelings. Personal improvements, along with love and romance, are in your best interest.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Spend more time physically making things happen and less time talking and trying to convince others to pitch in and help. Don't waste time arguing with someone who isn't likely to budge.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't wait for something to happen. Take charge, and put your plan in motion. How you deal with matters that affect work and home will determine how much you achieve.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be careful who you let into your circle. Don't be fooled by someone promising you the impossible. Put your energy into unfinished business. You cannot move forward until you take care of the past.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Approach uncertainty with an open mind, and you will discover a way to reach your objective. Serious talks with someone you share personal or professional plans with will be rewarding.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take the lead, and do whatever it will take to live up to your promises. Don't trust someone who uses emotional manipulation. Recognize when someone is trying to take advantage of you.
