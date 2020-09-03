Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Let your feelings lead the way, and you will avoid making a mistake. When in doubt, you are always best to take a pass. Making personal improvements and doing what's best for you are encouraged.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Join a fitness class or reach out to someone you enjoy spending time with and share your feelings. Personal improvements, along with love and romance, are in your best interest.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Spend more time physically making things happen and less time talking and trying to convince others to pitch in and help. Don't waste time arguing with someone who isn't likely to budge.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't wait for something to happen. Take charge, and put your plan in motion. How you deal with matters that affect work and home will determine how much you achieve.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be careful who you let into your circle. Don't be fooled by someone promising you the impossible. Put your energy into unfinished business. You cannot move forward until you take care of the past.