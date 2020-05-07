Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Firm up and get moving. If you waffle, you will end up missing out. Trust in your ability to follow through and make things happen. As long as you don't rely on others, you have nothing to fear.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get back to basics. Expand your interests, knowledge and plans to include things you've always wanted to try. Partner or collaborate with someone who brings out the best in you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be honest; if you send mixed signals, you will end up having to backtrack. Present who you are, what you have and what you are looking for with unfiltered truthfulness.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Gather information, and study your position before you make a move. Preparation and organization will make a difference when it comes to what you achieve.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't put up with being treated poorly. Know when to say no. Do your own thing, and control your happiness. Standing up for what you want will help you gain respect.