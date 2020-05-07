Celebrities Born on this Day: Alexander Ludwig, 28; Sydney Leroux, 30; Breckin Meyer, 46; Amy Heckerling, 66.
Happy Birthday: Well-developed relationships and work ethics will lead to welcome prospects.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Think for yourself. As soon as you let someone make decisions for you, it will lead to disappointment. A partnership adjustment will be necessary if you have lost equilibrium that you once had.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): A proposition may lack excitement, but it can still be right for you. Heading in a lucrative direction will help to stabilize your life financially and give you wiggle room to rethink alternative options.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You have plenty to offer and should not wait for someone else to step into a position you want. A change to the way you handle others and the help you provide will assist you in getting ahead.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Spend more time worrying about yourself and the way you feel and look. Don't let a domestic situation crush your productivity or your ability to be reasonable and resourceful.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep everything in perspective when dealing with affairs of the heart. Honesty, integrity and loyalty should be top priorities when dealing with others.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Firm up and get moving. If you waffle, you will end up missing out. Trust in your ability to follow through and make things happen. As long as you don't rely on others, you have nothing to fear.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get back to basics. Expand your interests, knowledge and plans to include things you've always wanted to try. Partner or collaborate with someone who brings out the best in you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be honest; if you send mixed signals, you will end up having to backtrack. Present who you are, what you have and what you are looking for with unfiltered truthfulness.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Gather information, and study your position before you make a move. Preparation and organization will make a difference when it comes to what you achieve.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't put up with being treated poorly. Know when to say no. Do your own thing, and control your happiness. Standing up for what you want will help you gain respect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Money matters. Don't squander or invest in something that won't benefit you directly. Expand your skills, be diverse and focus on exploring lucrative avenues that will have long-term paybacks.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Work toward a goal. Negotiate, close a deal and alter the way you do things at home and at work. A change of plans shouldn't throw you off course.
