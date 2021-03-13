Celebrities Born on this Day: Adina Porter, 50; Adam Clayton, 61; Dana Delany, 65; William H. Macy, 71.
Happy Birthday: Gather information, be precise and take pride in what you do and say.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Pick up the pace. It's your turn to soar. Start doing things your way. Let your uniqueness be your calling card, and you will mesmerize and manipulate individuals who can help you reach your goals.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Favors will come your way, but debts will weigh you down. Find out exactly where you stand and what expectations are involved before you agree to accept a proposal.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Indecisiveness is a warning sign. When in doubt, step back and rethink your next move. Don't reveal your intentions until you are sure you can follow through with your plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let your emotions interfere with common sense. Someone will take advantage of you if you are gullible. Don't feel pressured to make a hasty decision.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Market yourself and your skills uniquely. Keeping up with the trends will help propagate new opportunities. It's up to you to bring about positive change.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Put more energy into what matters to you. Walk away from unpredictable situations and toward opportunities that encourage you to do the most with what you've got.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Choose the path that will bring the highest return. A positive change is within reach; all you have to do is focus on what is right and best for you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put more energy into learning, discovery and making your surroundings more accommodating. How you structure your life and the way you live will determine how creative and successful you become.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change will thwart everything ahead. Deal with problems head-on. You have to put the past behind you before you can take advantage of opportunities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at the possibilities, the people involved and what's best for you. Refuse to let someone mesmerize you with tall tales that are unlikely to unfold.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Use your charm to get your way. Bring about change that will improve your relationship with friends, relatives or your lover. A romantic gesture will help ward off a disagreement that is a waste of valuable time.